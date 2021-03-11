Union Finance Minister to take final call on water supply project in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The Union Finance Minister (FM) will take a final decision on the ambitious 24X7 water supply project of the city.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC) and CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, today gave a presentation on the project before the Public Investment Board (PIB) in Delhi.

Headed by the Secretary (Expenditure), Ministry of Finance, the PIB decided to recommend the 24/7 water supply project to the Union Finance Minister for according his approval to the project.

The project was thoroughly studied by the Board which also includes the members from the Ministry of External Affairs, Niti Ayog and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

After getting the final nod from the Finance Minister, the local MC will sign an MoU with a French company to provide a loan for the project.

During the presentation, the members had put several questions regarding the project such as the water needs of the city, how the project was envisaged and sustainability and maintainability of the project etc. An official said it was expected to take about a month to get the approval. After getting the nod, tender for the Rs 590-crore project will be floated, he added.

Smart City is getting a Rs 402-crore loan for the project from a French company. The loan will be repaid in 15 years with a six-year moratorium period in water bills by the residents.

Apart from this, the European Union (EU) will provide a grant of nearly Rs 96 crore for the project.

An official said in addition to providing water round the clock, the project was aimed at improving the quality of water supply in terms of pressure. He said the entire water network would also be modernised and the latest devices installed with the launch of the project. Earlier, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had laid the foundation stone for the 24x7 water supply pilot project in Mani Majra in November last year. The project there would involve a new waterworks with 4 million gallons of additional storage, 13,700 smart meters, 20 km of new supply lines and automated monitoring of the system.

The Mani Majra project is being executed at a cost of Rs 162 crore, including the cost of operation and maintenance for 15 years, and the work is expected to be completed by August 2023.

About the project

Smart City Ltd is getting a Rs 402-crore loan for the project from a French company. An official said in addition to providing water round the clock, the project was aimed at improving the quality of water supply in terms of pressure. He said the entire water network would also be modernised and the latest devices installed with the launch of the project.