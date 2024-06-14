Finance Secy gets additional charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

After the relieving of UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav from the Chandigarh Administration on June 14, all charges held by him will be looked after by Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, UT Finance Secretary, in addition to his own duties. Yadav, a 2000 batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, has been appointed Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

