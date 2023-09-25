Financial aid for 12 Punjab Engineering College students

Chandigarh, September 24
The Punjab Engineering College Old Student Association (PECOSA) organised its annual general meeting at PEC auditorium on Sunday. Dr Baldev Setia, Dr Rajesh Kanda, Dr Prajapati, TC Bali, HS Oberoi were among those who attended the meeting.
Jorawer Singh presented the annual report and the budget. A total of 12 students of PEC were granted financial support ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000. The event was attended by 140 alumni. PECOSA has more than 25,000 members and is managing corpus of about Rs 2.5 crore for the welfare of needy and deserving students.
