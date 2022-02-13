Financial aid in Chandigarh Housing Board staffer death case doubled

Chandigarh, February 12
The CHB Employees Welfare Fund Society has decided to enhance the financial assistance in case of the death of an employee in service from existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
A meeting of the society was held under the chairmanship of Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB. The Secretary, Chief Engineer and other officials of the board, along with representatives of two welfare associations of the CHB employees, were present on the occasion.
The welfare fund is being maintained from the monthly subscription of Rs 100 out of the salary of each employee.
For the welfare of employees, it was decided that a separate bank account would be maintained for the welfare fund by transferring the existing funds.
Some of the amount for exigencies/expenditure may be kept in the savings account and rest of the amount be invested in FDs of different denominations.
