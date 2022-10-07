 Fine with drop off levy at Chandigarh Railway Station if facilities given: Cabbies : The Tribune India

Fine with drop off levy at Chandigarh Railway Station if facilities given: Cabbies

Say no washroom outside UT railway station, road potholed

Fine with drop off levy at Chandigarh Railway Station if facilities given: Cabbies

Taxis parked on the Daria village road near the Chandigarh railway station. File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

Cab operators are peeved at the railway station authorities for making them shell out charges for picking up or dropping off passengers.

“We don’t mind paying Rs 200 for 30 minutes under the pick up-and-drop off system introduced by the Railways, but where are the facilities in the upcoming world class railway station?” said Vikram Singh, president, Tricity Cab Operators’ Union.

He said the Railway Ministry was planning to make the Chandigarh railway station a world class facility, but had failed to provide even a washroom outside the complex. He said the railway authorities were imposing a fine of Rs 500 if anyone was found urinating outside the station.

The cabbie said even at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, dropping off charges were not being levied for up to 10 minutes. He said nobody could pick up or drop off passengers of Shatabdi Express within 10 minutes. He said they ferried private passengers, so they too should be allowed free pick up and drop off for six minutes.

He said even if they picked up passengers from outside the station complex, they were fined by traffic cops for creating a traffic jam. He said many passengers quarrelled with them whenever they demanded extra charges they had to pay under the pick up-drop off system.

Vikram Singh said the condition of the road at the railway station was pitiable as it had big potholes. He added that after he complained about it, the authorities filled the same with soil as a temporary measure.

Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala, said commercial vehicles were being charged as they made money by ferrying passengers to or from the station. He said the system was the same at other railway stations, including the New Delhi railway station, as taxi operators were using their area to make money. Development works were being carried out and facilities would also be provided outside the platforms, he said.

‘Even 10 minutes not enough to exit station’

Nobody can pick up or drop off passengers of Shatabdi Express within 10 minutes. We ferry private passengers and should be allowed free pick up and drop off for six minutes. — Vikram Singh, president, Tricity Cab Operators’ Union

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

2
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

3
Delhi

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

4
Punjab

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

5
Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

6
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urges people to refrain from leaking singer's unreleased songs, says 'don't put us through uncalled troubles'

8
Delhi

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

9
Business

51 per cent of daily Bitcoin volume on crypto exchanges fake: Report

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment of 4,374 constables in Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

No injury, yet police lift blood stains from ‘place of occurrence’: HC finds it shocking
Punjab

No injury, yet Punjab Police lift blood stains from 'place of occurrence': HC finds it shocking

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Top News

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 yrs ago

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago

Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victim’s trucking business and had feud with them

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them

The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...

NCB seizes Rs 120 cr worth drugs from Mumbai godown, arrests Air India ex-pilot

NCB seizes mephedrone worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; Air India ex-pilot among 6 held

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...


Cities

View All

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Amritsar: Admit drug addicts brought by police immediately, de-addiction centre told

Amritsar Health Department issues warning against adulterated food items

Fogging done in 12 wards of Amritsar daily: MC wing

Drone spotted at IB

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show in Chandigarh: Spectators rue lack of management, amenities

Air Force Day: Full dress rehearsal held ahead of big day

Can waive 6-month period for 'fresh rehabilitation', rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

DCW seeks action-taken report from police, KV in minor’s gangrape case

Kejriwal takes ‘love letter’ jibe at L-G

Pay Rs 10L to kin of two men who died cleaning sewer, DDA told

Anti-dust drive launched in Delhi, violations to invite fine up to Rs 5L

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Mittal appointed Parl committee member

PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant

Freed from Kapurthala potato farm, child worker wants to be a doctor

Now, progressive farmers' videos to help tackle stubble-burning

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in city

De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

25 villages lead by example, pledge not to burn crop residue in district

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Rajpura gets Rs 40 crore for water, sewerage projects

10 fresh dengue cases in Patiala; health officials stress fogging

Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners

Patiala: Model UN meet begins at YPS