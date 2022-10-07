Fine with drop off levy at Chandigarh Railway Station if facilities given: Cabbies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

Cab operators are peeved at the railway station authorities for making them shell out charges for picking up or dropping off passengers.

“We don’t mind paying Rs 200 for 30 minutes under the pick up-and-drop off system introduced by the Railways, but where are the facilities in the upcoming world class railway station?” said Vikram Singh, president, Tricity Cab Operators’ Union.

He said the Railway Ministry was planning to make the Chandigarh railway station a world class facility, but had failed to provide even a washroom outside the complex. He said the railway authorities were imposing a fine of Rs 500 if anyone was found urinating outside the station.

The cabbie said even at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, dropping off charges were not being levied for up to 10 minutes. He said nobody could pick up or drop off passengers of Shatabdi Express within 10 minutes. He said they ferried private passengers, so they too should be allowed free pick up and drop off for six minutes.

He said even if they picked up passengers from outside the station complex, they were fined by traffic cops for creating a traffic jam. He said many passengers quarrelled with them whenever they demanded extra charges they had to pay under the pick up-drop off system.

Vikram Singh said the condition of the road at the railway station was pitiable as it had big potholes. He added that after he complained about it, the authorities filled the same with soil as a temporary measure.

Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala, said commercial vehicles were being charged as they made money by ferrying passengers to or from the station. He said the system was the same at other railway stations, including the New Delhi railway station, as taxi operators were using their area to make money. Development works were being carried out and facilities would also be provided outside the platforms, he said.