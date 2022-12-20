Finish Panchkula ROB work before R-Day: CM

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 19

Expedite the construction work of the railway over bridge (ROB) in Sector 19 so that the same could be dedicated to public on Republic Day.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated this after inspecting the work of the Rs 30.54-crore ROB being built in Sector 19 on Monday morning. Officials apprised the CM that most of the construction work of the bridge had been completed. Only the slab-laying work was left, which would be completed this month, they said, while assuring the CM that the work would be completed by January 20.

Khattar said the ROB was a long-pending demand of Panchkula residents and would provide better commuting facilities to them, especially those living in Sector 19.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal accompanied the Chief Minister.

Initially, the ROB over the Sector 19 railway track, which was started in 2019, was to be completed in nine months. The ROB is being constructed in ‘L’ shape, which will start from near the office of the XEN, HSVP, Industrial Area, Phase 1, to a park in Sector 19. It has taken more than three years for the Public Works Department to complete the construction work.

At present, Sector 19 and it adjoining areas have been cut off from Panchkula city due to the pending work of the ROB. People are facing problems as they had to travel long distance from Sector 19 to reach other sectors of Panchkula city. Locals reach the city via the Zirakpur K-Area or Harmilap Nagar railway gate. Not only this, they are often stuck in traffic jam at the K-Area light point and the Sector-20 underpass.

Earlier, the CM also took stock of the new office building of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation being built in Sector 3 at a cost of about Rs 29 crore. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the agency completed the construction work at the earliest. He said no laxity would be tolerated on construction period and quality. He said Gupta and Goyal should regularly monitor the work so that it could be hastened and completed in time.’

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh, MC Commissioner Virender Lather, Joint Commissioner Mamta Sharma and other officers and employees of the Public Works (Building and Roads) Department and the civic body were also present.