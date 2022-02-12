FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 11

The police have filed an FIR against the wife of IPS officer Rajesh Kalia, posted at the Haryana Police Headquarters, on a complaint of a 22-year-old domestic help who alleged that she was tortured and forced to stay in confinement by the suspect at the couple’s residence here.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), 379 (theft) and section 16 of the Bonded Labour System Act at the Sector 7 police station against the IPS officer’s wife Manisha.

The Delhi Police, which registered the zero FIR in this regard on February 8, had transferred the case to the Panchkula police for investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa had yesterday denied they had received a formal complaint from the Delhi Police.

According to the FIR, the complainant was hired by the suspect in March 2021 through a woman known to her mother for Rs20,000 per month.

“In the initial month, they treated me well but started beating me thereafter. I was not allowed to talk to my parents. Around a week ago, they assaulted me mercilessly and took away my mobile phone. I was then locked in a room. On February 5 (Saturday), my employer, along with her servant, threw me out of the house. My phone is in their possession. Some uncle called my father, who then took me to Delhi,” the FIR reads, quoting the complainant.

The complainant’s family, hailing from Assam, lives in rented accommodation in Fatehpur Beri of Delhi.

Inspector Mahabir Singh, Sector 7 SHO, said the police had begun investigation into the matter after registering the case.

#haryana ips