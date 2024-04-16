FIR filed by Kirron Kher: Police file cancellation report

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 15

The police have filed a cancellation report before a local court in an FIR registered on a complaint of city MP Kirron Kher against a Mani Majra-based businessman, as the matter has been settled between the two parties.

The FIR was registered against Chaittnya Aggarwal for offences punishable under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC in December. Kher alleged that in August 2023, Aggarwal allegedly induced her to make investments in various schemes.

In August 2023, the MP said, she gave Rs 8 crore to him, and she was promised that he will return this amount to her within a month along with 18% interest. However, he failed to return the amount.

Aggarwal’s counsel said his client had returned Rs 2 crore to the complainant, was ready to return remaining Rs 6 crore by January 31.

The police, in their cancellation report, said since the matter has been settled between the parties, it has prayed to accept the report in the case. After hearing arguments, the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh has issued notice to the complainant.

