FIR lodged over Partap Singh Bajwa’s pic in Facebook post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The UT police have booked an unidentified person for illegally posting Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa’s picture on the social media.

Bajwa in his complaint stated a post was uploaded recently on the Facebook wherein his photograph was used in an advertisement regarding treating impotence.

The Qadian MLA alleged his photograph seemed to suggest he had taken a medicine from the suspect who had used his photograph. The post, which has been widely circulated on the social media, has also been provided to the police.

“The person who has used my photograph was well aware of the fact I had never taken any such treatment and evidently also knew my real identity as I am a known figure, having been a minister, Member of Parliament as well as Member of Legislative Assembly. Therefore, it cannot be believed a random photograph was picked up and used by some miscreant,” read his complaint.

In his complaint, Bajwa stated it was a “cheap tactic” either by his political opponents or some individuals acting at their behest to defame him.

A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of Indian Penal Code and 66 of the IT Act has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station and an investigation initiated.