FIR ordered against immigration firm

Dera Bassi, August 1
To check the veracity of immigration consultancy firms operating in the Dera Bassi subdivision, a drive was conducted by the SDM in Zirakpur today.
SDM Himanshu Gupta inspected four such firms and found one of them without licence. It was a clear violation of the Emigration Act.
An FIR was ordered against the firm, Global Acme Visa, Zirakpur, the SDM said.
Two firms were found working with regular licence while another one was yet to start operations.
