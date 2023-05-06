FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The UT Police (Vigilance) have registered an FIR in connection with the allotment of a chemist shop at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, to the same person over the past 30 years without following the due process of fresh competitive bidding in a transparent and fair manner.

This comes after the UT Adviser gave an approval to registration of an FIR in the matter. The lease period of the shop was initially for a specific period of two years and was subsequently extended on multiple occasions, despite there being no clause for further extension beyond the two-year period.

The case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 13(1) b & (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The lessee had been paying a monthly rent of around Rs 2.34 lakh, causing a huge financial loss to the UT Administration. In contrast, a newly allotted chemist shop is fetching the UT a monthly rent of Rs 17.01 lakh for a smaller area.

The lessee had also encroached upon a public passage for more than 12 years, posing a serious risk to public safety at a crowded place. However, the UT Health Department got the passage cleared of encroachment on February 15. Over the period, most of the shops and canteens on the campus were allegedly given to particular individuals without a fair and transparent competitive bidding process. Additionally, an office file pertaining to the last extension granted in the lease period in 2019 for five years has been missing from the GMSH-16. The investigation will look into the role of private individuals, officials/officers of the UT Administration and of the GMSH. Also, those involved in the matter, irrespective of their positions, will be subject to strict action in accordance with the law. The area occupied by the chemist shop at booth No. 6 along with the passage was 329.16 sq ft, whereas the drawing suggested the area of the original shop No. 6 was 151.87 sq ft. The sole chemist shop had been in business for the past 29 years on the premises without any tendering process and through extension of licence.

Rs 31.35-cr fine imposed

In Feb, Director Health Services had imposed Rs 31.35 cr fine on lessee of chemist shop No. 6 on account of various violations. Charges included illegal occupation of passage, removal of encroachment and restoration of load-bearing wall by UT & penal rent for unauthorised possession.