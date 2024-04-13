Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 12

Raising fire safety concerns, only 19 per cent government and private buildings in the city, which are above 15 metre in height (high-rises), are operating with mandatory fire safety certificate (FSC).

Fire safety norms Fire extinguishers on all floors, automated sprinkler system, escape routes without obstruction, natural ventilation and lighting, furniture treated with flame-resistant material are among several fire safety norms required to obtain the safety certificate.

In its survey of all high-rises in the city, the Fire Department of the local Municipal Corporation has found there are a total of 421 such buildings. The National Building Code of India, 2016, makes it mandatory for all buildings above 15 m in height to have the fire safety certificate from the Fire Department.

The civic body found only 80 buildings have procured the safety certificate. A huge number of 340 units have not obtained the certificate, posing a safety challenge. Of these, 78 have applied for the certificate. The certificate is valid for three years and is to be applied online.

“We have issued notices to the violators. Based on inspection of their respective premises, they have been asked to have certain equipment and arrangements as per the Act. Though we have ultimate powers to seal the buildings, which have violated the norms, can we afford to seal a government hospital or a government office where a large number of people daily visit for essentials services.,” said an MC officer.

In the wake of the massive fire at the PGI, in October, the corporation had decided to do a survey of all private and government buildings that are above 15 m in height. After the survey, the MC listed out discrepancies found in particular buildings to their owners/authorities concerned. They had been asked to remove these and apply for the certificate, and warned that notices would be served for non-compliance with orders.

Though fire safety certificate is not mandatory for buildings less than 15 m in height, the MC is sending them advisory notices to, at least, have basic infra to tackle any possible fire incident.

As per a previous survey of all categories of buildings, the fire wing had found of more than 20,000 commercial establishments in the city, only around 1,000 have procured the fire-safety certificate/no-objection certificate from it.

