Fire at commercial tower

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire at a commercial tower in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, today. The fire erupted in the top two floors of Mohali Towers in the afternoon. It took the firefighters more than two hours to control the blaze. Fire officials said short-circuit might have led to the fire. Furniture, office items worth Rs 6 lakhs were said to have been destroyed in the fire, the police said, adding that no one was injured in the accident.