Fire at commercial tower

Mohali, June 4
Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in a fire at a commercial tower in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, today. The fire erupted in the top two floors of Mohali Towers in the afternoon. It took the firefighters more than two hours to control the blaze. Fire officials said short-circuit might have led to the fire. Furniture, office items worth Rs 6 lakhs were said to have been destroyed in the fire, the police said, adding that no one was injured in the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala