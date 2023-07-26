Fire at Panchkula rehri market: Five shopkeepers get booth allotment letters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 25

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Market in Sector 9 here and presented allotment and position letters among five booth owners.

Gupta said to help those affected by the fire tragedy in the Sector 9 rehri market, a committee of seven persons was formed, which prepared a list of eligible beneficiaries. The process to provide permanent booths to 132 people had already begun, with 69 names finalised with the efforts of the Haryana Urban Development Authority.

The Panchkula legislator urged the remaining shopkeepers to complete the formalities for booth allotment and position as soon as possible.

