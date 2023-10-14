Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 13

A fire broke out at the Sunny Enclave police post in Kharar today. Officials said nobody was injured but vehicles parked at the post were completely damaged. It took the fire brigade three hours to control the fire.

The police said a preliminary investigation revealed short-circuit as the cause of the fire. Onlookers said around 150 case property vehicles were parked at the post. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said the police would assess the damage to the vehicles.

