Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Chandigarh, February 11
Water supply was affected in many sectors after a fire broke out at the waterworks, Sector 32, in the wee hours today. The fire officials received a call at 5:16 am and a team reached the spot within two minutes. The fire had broken out in an HD electric panel. It melted due to the fire. The firefighters controlled the fire within 10 minutes.
A fire engine and a motorcycle equipped with firefighting equipment were sent to the spot. Jagdish Sarpal, president, Residents Welfare Association, Sector 33, said, “There has been no water supply from 5 am till the evening. There must be some backup in such situations.”
“In Sector 20, people faced a tough time as there was no water supply in the morning due to the fire incident. We had to hire water tankers,” said councillor Taruna Mehta. An official said Sectors 32, 33, 34, 45, 46, 47, Burail and Industrial Area, Phase II, get water supply from Sector 32. Most of the area in these sectors had no water supply in the morning. However, the supply was restored in the evening.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...