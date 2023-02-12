Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Water supply was affected in many sectors after a fire broke out at the waterworks, Sector 32, in the wee hours today. The fire officials received a call at 5:16 am and a team reached the spot within two minutes. The fire had broken out in an HD electric panel. It melted due to the fire. The firefighters controlled the fire within 10 minutes.

A fire engine and a motorcycle equipped with firefighting equipment were sent to the spot. Jagdish Sarpal, president, Residents Welfare Association, Sector 33, said, “There has been no water supply from 5 am till the evening. There must be some backup in such situations.”

“In Sector 20, people faced a tough time as there was no water supply in the morning due to the fire incident. We had to hire water tankers,” said councillor Taruna Mehta. An official said Sectors 32, 33, 34, 45, 46, 47, Burail and Industrial Area, Phase II, get water supply from Sector 32. Most of the area in these sectors had no water supply in the morning. However, the supply was restored in the evening.