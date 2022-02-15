Fire breaks out at 2 cotton sheds in Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

A 23-year-old boy received minor injuries on his face after two sheds where cotton was refilled in quilts were gutted in a fire at Pipliwala Town in Mani Majra this afternoon.

The victim, Sahil Hussain’s received injuries when he tried to douse the fire. He was rushed to a hospital by the police. He was later sent home after treatment.

According to firemen, they got a call at 3.10 pm. Those working at the shop told the officials that there was a power failure. When the supply was restored, all of a sudden, a fire broke out.

A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire. Three fire engines from the Mani Majra fire station were pressed into service. The fire was controlled in 10 minutes while it took 40 minutes for the whole firefighting operation to complete, said a fireman.

“We had to struggle to reach the spot as vehicles were parked on both sides of the inner road. We took an alternative route to reach the spot,” said the fireman.

All items, including two machines, 10-quintal cotton and furniture, were destroyed. Before the firemen reached the spot, the victim was taken to a hospital. Besides him, only his mother was inside at the time of the incident. However, she managed to run out. —