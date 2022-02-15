Fire breaks out at 2 cotton sheds in Mani Majra

Chandigarh, February 14
A 23-year-old boy received minor injuries on his face after two sheds where cotton was refilled in quilts were gutted in a fire at Pipliwala Town in Mani Majra this afternoon.
The victim, Sahil Hussain’s received injuries when he tried to douse the fire. He was rushed to a hospital by the police. He was later sent home after treatment.
According to firemen, they got a call at 3.10 pm. Those working at the shop told the officials that there was a power failure. When the supply was restored, all of a sudden, a fire broke out.
A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire. Three fire engines from the Mani Majra fire station were pressed into service. The fire was controlled in 10 minutes while it took 40 minutes for the whole firefighting operation to complete, said a fireman.
“We had to struggle to reach the spot as vehicles were parked on both sides of the inner road. We took an alternative route to reach the spot,” said the fireman.
All items, including two machines, 10-quintal cotton and furniture, were destroyed. Before the firemen reached the spot, the victim was taken to a hospital. Besides him, only his mother was inside at the time of the incident. However, she managed to run out. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...
Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing
The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action
About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...
Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127
347 more deaths reported
India driving force of Quad, says White House
During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...