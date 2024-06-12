Fire breaks out at Ambala factory

Ambala, June 11
A major fire broke out at a factory in the Mandour area of Ambala late in the evening on Tuesday. No causality or injuries were reported in the incident until the filing of the report. As per the information, the factory was used to prepare health care and cosmetic products. Panic gripped the residents of the area after seeing sky-high flames and dense smoke. Fire Department officials said the exact cause of the fire is not known yet.
