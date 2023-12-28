Fire breaks out at auto parts factory in Lalru

Mohali, December 27
A major fire broke out at Mobility Solutions Private Limited Company, which manufactures an auto parts, on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Lalru around 9:30 pm today.
Dera Bassi fire officer Baljit Singh said 20 fire engines from Lalru, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Ambala were rushed to the spot. Nine vehicles were pressed into service simultaneously to control the blaze. No person was injured.
The firemen said the auto parts unit was completely gutted in the fire.
Lalru police officials reached the spot and controlled the crowd.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said a fire official.
Ready-to-use sub-assemblies of seats, windows, bus components, etc, were manufactured at the factory.
