Fire breaks out at cloth godown

Chandigarh, November 13
A cloth warehouse in Bapu Dham Colony caught fire on Diwali night.
Five vehicles were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Sources said assessment regarding the damage caused by the fire was being done.
Meanwhile, the fire and rescue service wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) received a total of 20 calls on the Diwali night. These included 20 fire calls, one rescue and another a bogus call. Five calls each were received at the Sector 32 fire station and Ram Darbar Phase 2 unit, three at Sector 38, two each in Sector 17 and Industrial Area Phase I and one in Sector 11.
