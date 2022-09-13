Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Zirakpur’s Baltana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

A fire broke out in a showroom in the furniture market at Zirakpur’s Baltana on Tuesday.

The staff on the first floor rushed out of the building as it caught fire at around 10am.

Six fire tenders from Dera Bassi were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The furniture, including mattresses and other goods, kept in the showroom was gutted.

Further details are awaited.