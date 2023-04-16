Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 15

A godown of a rice sheller was gutted in Kharar here this morning.

Fire officials said there was a large quantity of ‘bardaana’ (gunny bags) stored in the Garg Rice Sheller godown, which caught fire quickly and the entire stock was burnt in a few minutes.

Locals said there was a minor sparking near the godown around 7:30 am and smoke started emanating from the place. However, it soon turned into a blaze and panic spread in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the godown gutted as its tin roof and angle irons caved in due to heat. Fire officials said a call was received at 9:30 am and fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the flames.

“Around eight to 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire,” said Kaur Singh, an official of the fire department.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, but the godown situated on the Chajju Majra road was gutted. A power transformer nearby remained unharmed. The exact cause of the fire was not known, officials said.

Local said one of the godown walls was broken by an earthmover in a bid to save goods from the building.