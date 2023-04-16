Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

Mohali, April 15
A godown of a rice sheller was gutted in Kharar here this morning.
Fire officials said there was a large quantity of ‘bardaana’ (gunny bags) stored in the Garg Rice Sheller godown, which caught fire quickly and the entire stock was burnt in a few minutes.
Locals said there was a minor sparking near the godown around 7:30 am and smoke started emanating from the place. However, it soon turned into a blaze and panic spread in the area.
Eyewitnesses said the godown gutted as its tin roof and angle irons caved in due to heat. Fire officials said a call was received at 9:30 am and fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the flames.
“Around eight to 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire,” said Kaur Singh, an official of the fire department.
No loss of life was reported in the incident, but the godown situated on the Chajju Majra road was gutted. A power transformer nearby remained unharmed. The exact cause of the fire was not known, officials said.
Local said one of the godown walls was broken by an earthmover in a bid to save goods from the building.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...