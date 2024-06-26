Fire breaks out at Panchkula bank; cash, lockers safe

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 25

A fire broke out at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Sector 8 here today. Though no casualty was reported, the fire engulfed the ground and first floors, damaging bank equipment.

Fire officials cited a short-circuit as the cause of the fire. They said on receiving information about the fire at 9.27 am, tenders were dispatched to the site.

Sources said an appliance caught fire as an employee switched it on. Later, it burnt six computer systems, a few CPUs, office cabins, other office furniture and some bank record.

Bank officials said the cash as well as items kept in the bank lockers were completely safe.

Fire officials said the flames had reached the second floor but the equipment and files kept there were saved in time. The bank has now moved the branch’s entire functioning to its office in Sector 11.

Fire officials said six engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

District fire officer Tarsem Rana said, “We were able to control the fire in about 45 minutes to 1 hour, but the entire operation lasted over two hours.”

During the day, residents who have accounts in the bank also reached the premises to check whether their lockers were safe.

