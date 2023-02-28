Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

A fire broke out in the basement of a shop-cum-office (SCO) in Sector 26 this afternoon. According to information, it is a godown where photo frames were stocked. Though the fire was controlled sometime after it broke out at about 1 pm, firefighters continued operation till the reports last came in.

“It seems oil had been kept there for some PVC work. Smoke continued even at 9 pm. We pressed four fire engines into service,” said a fire official.

It is suspected that short-circuit caused the fire. However, the fire officials were yet to ascertain the exact cause. “Material stored inside the basement has been completely destroyed. No one was hurt in the incident,” added the fire official.

The fire was controlled but not before it had spread to other shops on the ground floor, including a jewellery shop. “Two persons were in the godown when fire broke out but they managed to come out unhurt,” said a staff member.