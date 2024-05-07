Fire breaks out at textile mill in Dera Bassi

Mohali, May 6
A fire broke out in the warehouse of a textile mill, Yervik Hindustan Exports, on the Barwala road near Dera Bassi today. About 200 workers were working in the factory at the time of the incident and got out safely in time. Fire officials brought the fire under control after about two hours of struggle. A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire; however, it has not been confirmed by the Fire Department so far.
The workers tried to control the fire; however, because of the scorching heat, the fire spread quickly. — TNS
House on fire in Daffarpur
A fire broke out in a house at Daffarpur village on the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road in Dera Bassi. Goods worth lakhs were burned to ashes. Officials from the Fire Department removed two gas cylinders from the kitchen in time to prevent a major mishap.
Raj Kumar. Assistant Fire Officer Mahendra Pal said, “A fire was reported at Raj Kumar’s house in Daffarpur this evening. When our team reached the spot, the fire was spreading in the room. The belongings of the owner, such as his TV, wardrobe and clothes, among others, were burned in the fire.”
