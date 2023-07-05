Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 4

A fire broke out at the Sky Jumper Trampoline Park in Oxford Street, Zirakpur, this morning. A majority of the equipment and furniture at the park were destroyed in the fire. Four fire tenders from Zirakpur and Dera Bassi were pressed into service to control the fire. It took the firemen three hours to douse the flames.

Since the trampoline park is mostly made of rubber, mattress, plastic, wood and thermocol, it made the work of the firemen difficult.

The fire-fighters broke the thick glass of the building to enter the ground floor there and douse the fire.

Blaze controlled in 3 hours We received information regarding the fire at 9 am. Two fire tenders from Zirakpur reached the spot at 9.15 am. Later, two more were called in from Dera Bassi. After around three hours, the fire was brought under control. Jaswant Singh, Fire Officer

Neither staff nor visitors were there in the park when the fire broke out around 9am today. The cause of the fire is said to be a short-circuit.

The team from the Zirakpur Fire Department reached the spot after 15 minutes of being informed about the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the power supply of the nearby market area was cut off and shops were closed for some time. Locals said the fire extinguishers and fire hydrants at shopping mall were of no use during the emergency situation.

Fire officials, though, said the firm has taken due no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department. When the firemen tried to operate the fire hydrants, there was no water.

“We received information regarding the outbreak at the Sky Jumper Trampoline Park, Oxford Street Market, at 9am. Two vehicles from the Zirakpur Fire Department reached the spot at 9.15am and began dousing the fire. Subsequently, two more fire tenders were ordered from Dera Bassi. After around three hours of struggle, the fire was brought under control. The fire may have started due to a short-circuit. The management had taken an NOC from the department. The damage caused is being assessed by the management,” Jaswant Singh, Fire Officer, Zirakpur MC, said.