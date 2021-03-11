Fire breaks out in bank building in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, May 10
A fire broke out in the Canara Bank building on VIP Road here this morning, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees. The fire was put out by the fire brigade after a struggle of an hour. The bank was closed when the fire broke out.
A passerby spotted smoke coming out of the bank and informed the fire brigade. After receiving the information, a fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and put out the fire after much effort.
Ravinder Kumar, regional head of the bank, said a neighbour reported the fire at the bank around 9 am. He informed the fire brigade and asked a bank employee from Zirakpur to reach the spot. He said a loss of Rs 10 to 12 lakh was estimated in the fire. Ravinder Kumar said the fire did not cause any damage to the computers and cash vault in the branch.
Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar said the vehicle reached the spot within five minutes of receiving the fire report at 9 am. The building was filled with smoke, which made it difficult to control the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but preliminary investigation has identified short circuit as the cause.
