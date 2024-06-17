Fire breaks out in paint factory

Dera Bassi, June 16

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in a major fire at a paint-manufacturing unit, PRJ Industries, in Morthikri village on the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road today. No one was injured as the employees working there ran out of the building before the fire went out of control.

The fire reportedly broke out in the sticker-manufacturing section on the first floor of the factory. Local residents said extremely hot weather might have overheated the machine. Workers tried to douse the flames but it spread fast due to inflammable material kept in the unit. As many as 10 fire engines from Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Lalru, Panchkula and Mohali were pressed into service.

Fire officials said it took more than three hours to control the blaze. Fire official Jaswant Singh said the fire was controlled by them before it could engulf the whole building.

They had to demolish a wall on the first floor to gain entry into the building.

#Dera Bassi