Fire breaks out in PGI girls’ hostel room

Kashish Jamwal

Chandigarh, June 26

A fire broke out in the girls’ hostel of the Kairon Administration Block at the PGIMER late on Tuesday.

“Everybody is safe as the fire was restricted to one room only. No major damage has been reported to the property,” said an official seeking anonymity. The incident occurred around 11pm in room no 401, Kairon Block Hostel.

“Fire and security personnel promptly responded to the call. Upon entry, they found a burning mattress with dense smoke in the room. The fire and security personnel took immediate action in extinguishing the fire using fire extinguishers and water. Some personal belongings of the resident got damaged in this incident. Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire may have been caused by some electrical equipment left unattended in the room,” stated a PGIMER spokesperson.

The PGI authorities have directed the Fire Department to inspect and reinforce the safety protocols.

Interestingly, the incident occurred at a time when the PGIMER reportedly has undertaken safety measures by fixing fire safety equipment. The PGIMER Director had recently apprised the MC about the ongoing fire audit of the institute buildings. The authorities also hired a committee through a tender process for compliance with fire safety rules in 15 buildings.

This is the sixth fire incident at the PGIMER in the past five months and the third in 2024.

