Fire Dept gets 40 bikes to handle emergencies in congested areas

Panchkula, January 8
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today flagged off 40 motorcycles provided by an automobile company to deal with fire incidents in Haryana and to provide emergency services in congested urban areas.
Officials said that 60 more motorcycles will be handed over to districts across the state soon by the company as part of its corporate social responsibility.
Chautala discussed firefighting and emergency situations with fire officials from Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind. He instructed the officials to ensure that firefighting systems have been installed at educational institutions, industrial units and banquet halls. He directed the officials to issue a 30-day notice to the organisations that do not currently have a firefighting system in place to instal it. “The state government will initiate strict action against those found flouting the norms,” the minister warned.
He also asked the director general of fire and emergency services to prepare an estimate of all dilapidated buildings of the department so that they could be repaired.
