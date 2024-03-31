Fire disrupts heart surgery at PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

A fire incident at the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC) of the PGIMER today disrupted an ongoing surgery, necessitating immediate evacuation and relocation of the patient. The incident occurred around 1.13 pm in operating theatre number 2 on the fourth floor of the ACC, stemming from a spark in a pendant socket.

It is the fourth fire incident at the PGIMER since a major fire broke out at the Nehru Hospital building in October last year. In response, the PGI authorities had instituted preventive measures and formed a committee to investigate the root causes of such incidents.

The patient undergoing surgery during the incident, a 70-year-old female, was swiftly moved to the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Intensive Care Unit for the completion of the procedure. At the time of the fire, two operating theatres were operational on the fourth floor. Smoke infiltration extended to the Cardiac ICU and Cath lab on the third floor, prompting the evacuation of the Coronary Care Unit temporarily. Additionally, the fourth floor was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Immediate response was initiated upon receipt of the fire signal from OT number 2 on the fourth floor. Fire guards, officers and the Chief Security Officer intervened to control the situation and ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

An initial investigation found a spark in the pendant socket of the operating theatre caused the fire. PGI authorities took steps to manage the situation, with the engineering wing dispatching a team of experts to assess the damage and initiate restoration work. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, and the overall functioning of the ACC was not significantly disrupted, with medical services remaining unaffected.

