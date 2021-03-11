Fire engines sans water due to power cut even as blaze rages in Dera Bassi forest area

Dera Bassi, April 27

Due to hours-long power outages today, fire tenders ran dry even as a blaze raged in the forest area here late in the evening.

Around two acres of the forest area near College Colony and Shakti Nagar was engulfed in flames and smoke. A passerby informed the police which passed on the information to fire officials.

Earlier in the day, four minor fire incidents took place, at Nimbuan waste plant, Kakrali, a godown in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Saurabh Chemical, Bhagwas, and Mahiwala town, which left the fire tenders drained.

Officials said there was a shortage of water as the pumps were not working due to power outage.

Police informed the matter to Dera Bassi SDM Swati Tiwana, who got the power supply restored through PSPCL officials.

In the meantime, fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Lalru and nearby areas.

Residents said the forest area was close to a human habitation and the situation could have worsened had the fire tenders not controlled the blaze in time.

Dera Bassi SHO Kulbir Singh said, “The fire in the forest area was controlled well in time and none was injured in the incident.”

#forest fire