Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 14

A major fire broke out at a dumping site adjacent to a fuel station in Industrial Area, Phase I, here today. Several fire engines were pressed into service.

“A total of 12 fire engines from the Sector 5 station rushed to the spot. Besides, one fire engine each from Sector 20 and Barwala Industrial Area also reached here. Out priority was to prevent any loss of life or property in the incident,” said Fire Officer Tarsem.

“To prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas, the Chandigarh and Mohali district administrations were asked for help. One fire engine each from Chandigarh, Mohali and Dera Bassi also joined in the firefighting operations. There was no loss of human life and the fire was controlled before it could spread to the nearby fuel station. One NDRF team was put on alert to deal with any untoward situation and ambulances were also stationed at the spot,” he added.

Later, Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta took stock of the situation and issued necessary guidelines to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was also present at the spot. “An investigation will be marked to finding the cause of the fire. There are some reports that someone deliberately put the waste on fire,” said Gupta. He added, “The Horticulture Department has also been asked to find ways to dispose of reprocessed waste, so that such incidents can be averted. A four-member team has been formed by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to investigate the matter. The team comprises the SDM, Panchkula; MC Joint Commissioner, Superintendent Engineer and the Fire Station Officer of Panchkula. Along with submitting a report about the causes of the fire, it will also make suggestions to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future,” said Goyal.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Panchkula