 Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC : The Tribune India

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Hotels run bars without mandatory clearance from Fire Dept

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

CITCO’s Hotel Parkview in Sector 24, Chandigarh. PRADEEP TEWARI



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Throwing caution to the wind, the flagship hotels of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) have been running bars on their premises without failing to procure the mandatory fire safety no objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department of the Municipal Corporation.

Under the norms, a bar licence can only be issued by the UT Excise and Taxation Department to a restaurant or hotel if it furnishes the fire safety NOC. However, the three CITCO hotels — Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 — and restaurant Chef Lakeview at Sukhna Lake managed to get the bar licence last year after submitting an undertaking to the Excise and Taxation Department of having applied for the NOC.

Application under process, says official

  • Norms say bar licence can be issued by the UT Excise and Taxation Department to hotel/restaurant only if it furnishes fire safety NOC
  • But CITCO’s Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview, Hotel Parkview got licence last year on undertaking to Excise Dept of having applied for NOC
  • A CITCO official said they had applied for NOC and it was under process; Fire Dept wanted some equipment installed and bids had been invited

Checklist to get fire certification

  • Fire extinguishers on all floors
  • Automated sprinkler system in entire building
  • Escape routes must be clear of any obstruction
  • BIS-compliant electrical wirings and installations
  • Adequate provision for natural ventilation, lighting
  • Treatment of furniture with flame-resistant material
  • No dumping of waste or volatile/flammable liquids

A CITCO official said they had already applied for the NOC and that it was under process. The Fire Department had asked them to install some fire equipment to get the NOC and they had invited bids for procurement.

Meanwhile, the MC has decided to carry out a fire safety audit of all private and government buildings from next month and action would be initiated against violators on the basis of the report.

An official said of nearly 20,000 commercial establishments in the city, merely 5 per cent had obtained the fire safety certificate/no objection certificate from the Fire Department.

The official said notices had been issued to the commercial building owners many a time, but to no avail. In case of a fire, safety of people would be at risk, he said, adding some government departments and other establishments had applied for the certificate, but had been asked to do away with certain discrepancies and procure necessary equipment. As a result, these were not issued the certificate, added the official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

3
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

4
Sports

Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

5
Punjab

Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters

6
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

7
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

8
Delhi

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

9
Himachal

Himachal defends move to impose water cess, proposes to share revenue from BBMB projects with other states

10
Trending

TV anchor continues to deliver news as studio shakes violently amid quake in Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess

Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...

Amritpal’s NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Amritpal's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking ~50K bribe

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

All set for G20 meeting

Delhi Govt presents ~78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Rs 850 cr allocated to clear landfill sites in 2 years

Punjab Police trace bike on which Amritpal Singh fled

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

DC suspends official for indiscipline

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized