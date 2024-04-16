Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and audience at an event held in Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, had to be taken out when a minor fire broke out in the hall.

The event was organised by the Bangiya Sanskritik Sammilani to celebrate the “Poila Baisakh”, which marks the Bengali new year. A fire was noticed in a tube light in the hall after short-circuit. As smoke started emanating from the light, panic gripped the audience. They were asked to leave the hall.

A minor fire broke out in a tube light during an event on Monday. A Tribune photo

Meanwhile, staff of the Governor’s cavalcade had doused the fire before firemen reach there. Later, the celebrations resumed.

The event included mesmerising Bengali songs and a puppet show, “Bajarbattu” and cultural performances. Purohit, along with Dr Amit Bhattacharya and Col Deepak, president and general secretary, of the body respectively, felicitated dignitaries for their service to society in the field of education.

