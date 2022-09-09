Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

A pigeon that got entangled in the Chinese kite strings in a tree was rescued by fire wing Municipal Corporation’s fire wing officials in Sector 30 on Wednesday.

After a call was received on ‘112’ helpline from a resident, the fire wing officials and the local police arrived at the scene. The fire officials used a long ladder to access the part of the tree where the pigeon was trapped.

Kudos to MC Kudos to the MC for saving innocent pigeon who was stuck in Chinese manjha in my backyard. — Tweet by Mitika Gupta, A resident

The fire officials said they got information around 10.20 am, following which, their teams reached the scene. It took them around 15 minutes to carry out the operation and rescue the pigeon entangled badly in the Chinese strings.

Local resident Mitika Gupta posted pictures and a video on Twitter and wrote: “Kudos to the MC for saving innocent pigeon who was stuck in Chinese manjha in my backyard.”

#China