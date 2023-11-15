Firecrackers leave 22 injured in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 14

Local residents reportedly continued to burst firecrackers in Dera Bassi till late at night. As many as 22 patients, including eight children, came to the sub-divisional hospital here to seek treatment for injuries due to firecrackers.

Dera Bassi SMO Dr Dharminder Singh said a child has sustained a serious eye injury while all the other were discharged after treatment.

Two of the patients sustained burns while protecting their children from firecrackers. Rakesh Yadav, a resident of Palm City, said as her daughter picked up a firecracker thrown by someone, it exploded in her hand.

At Mahmadpur village, two children were trying to collect leftover firecrackers which left them injured. Ankur, a 14-year-old boy, was injured after a firecracker bursted in his hand at Bhankharpur. Meanwhile, a person from Devinagar suffered a severe head injury during a fight over a tent.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali