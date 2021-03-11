Firemen Recruitment: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation asks police to book three for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The Municipal Corporation today sent a communiqué to the UT police to lodge an FIR against three persons for impersonation in the firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at the Police Lines, Sector 26.

During verification, it was found that the face of the candidate Aman, Vikram Singh and Anand, all from Haryana, did not match with the photo on the admit cards. The suspects refused to give signature when asked to do so in order to match these with the ones on the admit cards.

When questioned further, they identified themselves with some other names which were different than the names on the admit cards. The person who appeared as Vikram Singh claimed that his real name was Vijay Kumar, the one who appeared in the test as Aman claimed that his real name was Vikas and the person who appeared as Anand claimed that his real name was Vinit.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra asked the officials involved in taking the physical test in the recruitment of firemen to keep extra vigil so as to check impersonation. She further directed the MC officials concerned to write to the police for taking a strict legal action against the three impersonators.