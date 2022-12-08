 Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined : The Tribune India

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Told to refund Rs 4 lakh to bridegroom, cough up Rs 25K relief for causing harassment

Not providing helicopter service on wedding day despite taking full amount cost dear to a Delhi-based firm. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a bridegroom for mental harassment caused to him. The commission also directed the company to refund Rs 4 lakh paid by the complainant, a city resident, for booking the helicopter service, along with interest at the rate of 9% per annum from the respective dates of deposit.

In a complaint filed through advocate Katyayni Dwevedi, Amandeep Joshi, a resident of Sector 30-B, stated that he had booked a helicopter for his wedding to be solemnised in Jalandhar on February 23, 2019. He said the service was booked for Jalandhar to Una and back. Accordingly, M/s Jet Serve Aviation Pvt Ltd, Delhi, sent a quotation of Rs 4,20,375, which included the flying date, trip plan, rate flying hour and charges.

On January 24, 2019, he paid Rs 1 lakh to the opposite party (OP) number 2 (M/s Airlogic Aviation Solutions Pvt Ltd, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. He said on February 20, 2019, he paid Rs 3 lakh to the OP 2 for the booking of the helicopter service. He alleged that on February 21, 2019, the employees of OPs installed necessary infrastructure for the safe landing and take off of the helicopter. However, neither the helicopter came nor the OPs responded to his phone calls on the day of wedding. The remaining amount of Rs 20,375 was to be paid after service was provided. He stated that he had sought refund from the OPs and also sent a legal notice, but to no avail. Since the OPs did not turn up despite notices, they were proceeded ex parte by the consumer commission.

The commission observed that on the instructions of the OPs, the complainant took necessary permissions from the authorities concerned for the safe landing and take-off of the helicopter. The act of not providing the promised service tantamount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the OPs.

The commission observed that in view of this, the OPs were directed to refund Rs 4 lakh to the complainant with 9% interest. They were also directed to pay him Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 8,000 as cost of litigation within 30 days from the date of the receipt of the order.

