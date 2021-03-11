Firm selling fakes of apparel brands unearthed in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 7

The local police have busted a company in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, involved in the sale of fake clothes of branded companies.

According to information, the police recovered 1,840 boxes of fake Allen Solly, 560 boxes of Louis Philippe, a fake label roll of Allen Solly and Louis Philippe, 100 empty counterfeit cans of Allen Solly, 67 empty boxes of Louis Philippe and seven carry bags of Louis Philippe were recovered by the police during the raid.

The police said on a tip-off, a team, led by the Sector 20 SHO, raided the company, Miss HR Creation, on Friday night and found the owner selling fake clothes by putting logos of big brands.

A case was registered against the owner under the Copyright Act-1957.