Firm selling fakes of apparel brands unearthed in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 7
The local police have busted a company in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, involved in the sale of fake clothes of branded companies.
According to information, the police recovered 1,840 boxes of fake Allen Solly, 560 boxes of Louis Philippe, a fake label roll of Allen Solly and Louis Philippe, 100 empty counterfeit cans of Allen Solly, 67 empty boxes of Louis Philippe and seven carry bags of Louis Philippe were recovered by the police during the raid.
The police said on a tip-off, a team, led by the Sector 20 SHO, raided the company, Miss HR Creation, on Friday night and found the owner selling fake clothes by putting logos of big brands.
A case was registered against the owner under the Copyright Act-1957.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device