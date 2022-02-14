Firm threatens Pinjore loanee with misuse of pics

Panchkula, February 13
An investment company has been accused of threatening a 50-year-old woman from Pinjore with misuse of her photos when the latter demanded back money overcharged on her loan.
According to the FIR, the victim had taken a loan of Rs4,500 from an app-based investment company. The victim’s son told the police that his mother was supposed to return Rs5,500 to the company with interest.
“But, in two instalments, Rs10,522 got deducted from my mother’s account. When she asked the company to return the overcharged money, they abused and intimidated my mother. Rather, they have been seeking Rs19,500 from us,” the FIR reads, quoting the complainant.
The complainant also alleged that her mother was threatened with misuse of her photos. A case has been registered under Sections 354-D (stalking), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at the Pinjore police station. —
