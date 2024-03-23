Firms asked to hire guards for EV charging stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

To check frequent thefts of equipment from EV charging stations, the UT Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, has asked the firms to make arrangements for regular monitoring of stations.

An official of CREST said the companies that set up the EV charging stations had been asked to install CCTV cameras and hire security guards to stop theft of costly parts of the charging stations.

At the same time, a letter has also been sent to the Chandigarh Police to take action in this regard.

Earlier, thieves had stolen cables from solar power plants in different sectors. Recently, they had targeted EV charging stations.

