First-aid training camp at PGGCG

Chandigarh, August 18
In an effort to foster readiness and knowledge of safety concerns, PGGCG-42 organised a first aid and basic life support training camp on Friday. It was a joint effort by the college’s Aids Awareness/Public Health/Community Hygiene & Sanitation Society in association with Government Multi-Specialty Hospital Sector 16.
Principal Prof Nisha Aggarwal emphasised how important it was to have a basic understanding of first aid to raise a community that was both safe and responsible. She complimented the efforts of the college’s health society for taking the initiative to teach students about these essential skills.
First aid skills, such as CPR, wound care, and emergency response were the topics of interactive camp given by an expert team of doctors from the GMSH-16. Dr Tejinder Kaushal, Dr Gaurav Dhawan and Dr Nitasha Pathania led the camp.
Students and volunteers actively participated in the event, during which they were given instructions by medical specialists on how to perform important life-saving techniques. — TNS
