First major event held at open-air theatre in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

First major event was held at the newly renovated open-air theatre in Sector 48 here today. Till now, the facility has been lying in disuse and was in a bad condition. Mayor Sarbjit Kaur honoured ‘change leaders’ during the Swachh Award ceremony today.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the campaign had been designed with ‘People First’ as its driving philosophy. The Mayor, Commissioner and others honoured the following awardees.

Radio Jingle competition (Ishmeet Kaur 1st; Vihaan Gupta 2nd; Dharam Singh 3rd)

Movie competition: (Rubi Sharma 1st; Samvaad Theatre Group 2nd; Aman Sharma 3rd)

Poster/Drawing competition: (Angel Sharma 1st; Vinamr Kapoor 2nd; Manav Siwach 3rd)

Murals competition: (Manju 1st; Taranpreet Kaur 2nd; Ishnin Sagoo 3rd)

Street Play competition: (Paigam Theatre Group 1st; Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, 2nd; Natya Manch, PEC, Chandigarh, 3rd; Pooja, Aashima Jindal & Amanpreet Kaur, consolation prize.

Swachh ranking

Swachh ward: Ward No. 23 1st; Ward No. 10 2nd, Ward No. 2 3rd

Swachh Hospital: PGIMER, Sector 12, 1st; Civil Hospital, Sector 45, 2nd; Civil Hospital, Sector 22, 3rd.

Swachh Hotels: JW Marriot 1st; Hotel Mountview Sector 10, 2nd; Lemon Tree Hotel 3rd.

Swachh park: Gulmohar Garden 1st; Pink Cassia 2nd; Japanese Garden 3rd

Swachh RWA: Welfare Committee, Ward 10 1st; Resident Welfare Association, Sector 19-A (Ward 11) and Resident Welfare Society, Ward 10, 2nd; Resident Welfare Association, Sector 28-A (Ward No. 10) 3rd

Swachh MWA: Chandigarh Traders Association Sector 17 (Ward 12) 1st; Market Association, Sector 36-D, main market (Ward 24) and Traders Market Welfare Association (Ward 25) 2nd; Market Welfare Association, Sector 15 (Ward 12) 3rd

Swachh schools: St Peters Senior Secondary School, Sector 37-B, Chandigarh, 1st; Shri Aurbindo School of Integral Education 2nd; Joseph’s Senior Secondary School 3rd

Swachh college: PGGCG Sector 11, 1st; PGGC 11 2nd; Mehar Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36, 3rd

‘Swachh Survekshan’ award for Mountview

The flagship hotel of CITCO, Hotel Mountview, was honoured with the “Swachh Survekshan” award for achieving 2nd rank in the Swachh Hotel category as a part of the Swachh Survekshan - 2023 under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The certificate of appreciation was handed over to Anurag Walia, general manager of Hotel Mountview.