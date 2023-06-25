First phase of CETP to be ready by November: Dera Bassi SDM

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 24

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta today reviewed the construction work of a Rs 80-crore common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at Saidpura village.

The SDM said the project, which aimed at zero liquid discharge of effluent of pharmaceutical industrial units in Dera Bassi, was started around six-seven years ago. Now, the project had gained pace with regular monitoring by Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and it would be completed by November this year, he added.

He said the CETP would be completed in two phases — the first phase of 2 million litres per day (MLD), which would be ready by November, and the second phase of 3 MLD as part of expansion plan for future needs.

The SDM, who was accompanied by PPCB XEN Gursharan Gupta and SDO Piyush, along with a junior engineer of the Dera Bassi Municipal Council, said along with effluents of the pharmaceutical industry, the waste of Saidpura village would also be treated at the plant.

Waste water from pharmaceutical industrial units will be brought in tankers and treated water will be sent back to the companies for use within their premises.