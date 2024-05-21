First randomisation of micro-observers held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

In the run-up to the General Election in Mohali, the first randomization of micro-observers was done at the district administrative complex in Mohali in the presence of Anandpur Sahib General Observer Dr Heera Lal, Mohali District Election Officer Aashika Jain, and representatives of political parties on Monday. In this randomization, bankers have been deployed for the duty of micro-observers, while they would be assigned a place of work during the next randomization.

In Mohali, a total of 61 micro-observers would perform their duties. Kharar would have 27 micro-observers, Mohali 16 and Dera Bassi 18. Besides, 100 per cent of personnel have been kept in reserve. The DEO said the training for Mohali and Kharar would be held on May 25 at Ropar, and for Dera Bassi, it has been scheduled for May 23 at Patiala.

District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain said they would have to get the mock poll done before the actual polling starts on polling day by the staff, besides ensuring that election work would be carried out in a free and fair manner.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Mohali