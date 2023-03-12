First robot-aided surgery at PGI cardiology dept

Chandigarh, March 11
The Department of Cardiology at the PGIMER recently performed its first robot-assisted drug-coated balloon implantation procedure on a 59-year-old diabetic woman.
The procedure was performed by a team led by Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma and comprising Dr Prashant Panda, Dr Dinkar Bhasin, Dr Pulkit Chabbra, Dr Ranjit and Dr Tanuja.
The innovative procedure offers numerous benefits to patients with coronary artery disease, including a lower risk of complications, faster recovery and a reduced need for repeat interventions.
The use of robotic assistance ensures precision and accuracy, and the drug-coated balloon offers a better chance of preventing restenosis in the future.
