First-timers vote for development, jobs

Chandigarh, June 1

Young voters, brimming with optimism, exercised their franchise keeping in mind development and job security.

Of a total of 6,59,805 voters in the city, 17,977 first-timers, aged between 18 and 19, wanted the elected representatives to prioritise development and employment generation.

Abhishek, a 19-year-old resident of Daria village, underscored the significance of voting for the development of his area and strong leadership at the Centre.

First-time voters wait for their turn at Dhanas. Pradeep Tewari

Similarly, Rahul, also from the same village, called for attention to the pressing need for infrastructure upgrade and essential amenities such as sports stadium.

Kushi Rana, a law student residing in Sector 37, advocated change and hoped that the newly elected MP would take up issues faced by the local residents in Parliament.

First-time voters Jessica Kharwal and her brother Abhay said they voted for a better future of the country. “Many issues, including employment for the youth, were on my mind while casting vote,” said Jessica, a resident of Sector 63.

Rajinder Kumar of Bapu Dham Colony said it was a great experience. He played his role in the democracy. “I voted keeping in my mind the leader or party that is good for my country,” he added.

Echoeing similar sentiments, Mahinder Pal, a resident of Sector 25, said he sought advice from his family and friends on which party or candidate to vote for. “Finally, I made up my mind to vote for the candidate who will resolve the long-standing issues of the city,” he said.

A group of young voters also underscored the urgent need for the government to bolster efforts on job creation and launch recruitment drives to combat unemployment among the youth.