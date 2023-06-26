First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 25

Work on the city’s first decentralised garbage processing plant to be operated and maintained by RWAs of four housing societies in southern sectors is underway. The machine will be set up next month at the Sector 49 Sehaj Safai Kendra (SSK).

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said it would be a compost-cum-RDF machine. The civil work such as putting up sheds had been completed at the site by the MC. The tender for procuring the machine was floated earlier and the work allotted to the successful company. Its delivery is scheduled for next month.

The compost machine tender cost was Rs 20.08 lakh (estimates). The machine has been purchased with the MPLAD fund. The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of the four bulk waste generator (BWG) societies will take care of the operations and maintenance of the plant.

Mixed or segregated waste can be converted into RDF (refuse derived fuel) pellets with a good calorific value. A separate machine is to be installed to make pellets, which will cost about Rs 2-2.5 lakh.

Local councillor Rajinder Sharma said the work was going on in full swing and the corporation had nicely done the job. “As soon as the machine arrives, the processing will start. With this system, the waste will be processed in the ward itself. All BWGs will become compliant with the solid waste management rules. This ward will become an Atmanirbhar ward of Chandigarh,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner. The machine has a processing capacity of 1,000 kg per day with a running time of eight-10 hours. It will take 30 minutes to process the first batch and 10-20 minutes each for subsequent batches. Per batch processing capacity is 35-40 kg.

The civic body is implementing this pilot project in this ward that has four BWGs. These societies had been penalised for not processing their waste themselves, which is mandatory under solid waste management rules. Their contention was that they did not have space inside the societies to do so.

Four societies to benefit with pilot project

Giving relief to Pushpak Society, Progressive Society, BSNL Society and Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 49-50, the MC House had approved the setting up of a common facility at the SSK from the MPLAD fund under a pilot project.