FIT INDIA QUIZ: Bhavan Vidyalaya wins state finals

Chandigarh, March 16
The Bhavan Vidyalaya team brought laurels to the city by winning the state finals of the inaugural Fit India Quiz, conducted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Government of India.
The team comprising Yatharth Ratti and Jiya Takeja qualified the initial rounds and reached the Chandigarh State semi-finals by defeating over 60 teams.
The team secured the second position in the semi-finals (Pool B).
In the final, the team defeated KBDAV School, Sector 7.
The team will represent Chandigarh State in the All-India Grand Finale.
Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice Principal Suparna Bansal congratulated the students and the Sports Department for their effort.
